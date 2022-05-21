Hunt continues after man chased and verbally assaulted in park

The hunt to trace two men who chased and verbally harassed another man in a Lowestoft park is continuing.

Investigations are ongoing after a man was left "alarmed and distressed" after being chased and verbally harassed by two other men in Normanston Park at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 8.

With police appealing for witnesses, one of the suspects is described as white, aged about 30, who is 5ft 9ins tall with short, fair hair. He was wearing black shorts and a top.

This week, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference number 37/27749/22 via 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.



