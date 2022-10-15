News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for attackers continues after man was 'punched to the head'

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:40 AM October 15, 2022
The man was punched on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction.

Two men are still being sought by police after a man suffered head and facial injuries in a late night attack.

The hunt to trace the offenders is continuing as officers seek witnesses and issue a further appeal for information in connection with the assault in Lowestoft.

It happened about 9.35pm on Tuesday, July 19 on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction - with police responding to reports that a man "had been punched to the head, suffering facial and head injuries."

Police said the injuries were "not believed to be serious" with "two men running from the scene towards the High Street".

The men police are keen to trace both wore white t-shirts.

They are aged between 20 and 30 with brown hair.

One of the attackers is described as having short curly hair, of a broad build, with tattoos.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/45927/22 via 101.

