Hunt continues for two men involved in assault in Lowestoft

Published: 9:48 AM September 26, 2021

Investigations are continuing after a man was punched and stamped on by two men.

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the assault that took place in Lowestoft.

It is thought two men assaulted a 37-year-old man on Gordon Road, Lowestoft between 6pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday, September 7, as the man suffered head injuries.

With police inquiries ongoing, anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who committed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/49499/21, on 101.

Alternatively, email Richard.Last@suffolk.police.uk

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org