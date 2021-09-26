News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hunt continues for two men involved in assault in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:48 AM September 26, 2021   
Assault Gordon Road Lowestoft

It happened on Gordon Road, Lowestoft between 6pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday, September 7. - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after a man was punched and stamped on by two men.

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the assault that took place in Lowestoft.

It is thought two men assaulted a 37-year-old man on Gordon Road, Lowestoft between 6pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday, September 7, as the man suffered head injuries.

With police inquiries ongoing, anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who committed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/49499/21, on 101.

Alternatively, email Richard.Last@suffolk.police.uk

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Anglian Air Ambulance Lowestoft

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
corton long lane

A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
cigarette raid beccles

Updated

Sniffer dogs find thousands of illegal cigarettes under manhole cover

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cooks Furnishers Lowestoft closure 2019

East Suffolk Council

New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon