Hunt for three men 'ongoing' after victim hit during Lowestoft assault

Published: 11:09 AM September 25, 2021

An alleyway has been cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street - Credit: James Weeds

Investigations are continuing after a man was hit with a club and struck with a knife during an early morning assault in Lowestoft.

The man suffered head injuries after he was hit on the neck and head in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 11.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, had met a group who were known to him at around 1.35am, when he tried to resolve a previous argument.

After the conversation, the man walked away when he was attacked by three men.

The victim continued to walk away from the scene, leaving a trail of blood as he headed towards the Jubilee petrol station. His injuries weren't life threatening.

Two weeks on from the assault, inquiries are continuing in the hunt to trace the three men.

A police spokesman said: “Enquires are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspects, who are thought to be known to the victim.

"Anyone who saw the incident, or has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of the suspects should contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime number 37/50234/21 on 101.”