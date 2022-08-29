Hunt continues for attackers after man 'punched to the head'

Police were called out following the attack on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction. - Credit: Google Images

The search to trace two men is continuing after a man suffered head and facial injuries in a late night attack.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the assault in Lowestoft.

It happened around 9.35pm on Tuesday, July 19 on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction - with police responding to reports that a man "had been punched to the head, suffering facial and head injuries."

Police said the injuries were "not believed to be serious" with "two men running from the scene towards the High Street".

The men police are keen to trace are both described as wearing white t-shirts.

They are aged between 20 and 30 with brown hair.

One of the attackers is described as having short curly hair, of a broad build, with tattoos.

This week, a police spokesman said: "Investigations are ongoing."

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/45927/22 via 101.