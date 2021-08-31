News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hybrid bike stolen during garage burglary in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:00 PM August 31, 2021   
The garage at a home on Marbella Green in Carlton Colville was broken into.

A hybrid bike was stolen during a burglary overnight in Carlton Colville.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary at a home in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

The garage at a home on Marbella Green was broken into at sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, August 25 and 6.30am on Thursday, August 26.

A police spokesman said: "A turquoise Claud Butler men’s Windermere hybrid bicycle was stolen from inside."

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/47290/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

