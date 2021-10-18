News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man caught with indecent images of children as young as two to be sentenced

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:24 PM October 18, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing for an east Suffolk man who has admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children as young as two-to-three years old has been adjourned.

Ian McAllister, 35, of Norfolk Road, Wangford, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 18, but the hearing was adjourned to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

McAllister pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one offence of possessing a prohibited image of a child. 

The court heard that among the indecent images there were 532 still images and 106 movies in the most serious level A category, including material featuring children aged two-to-three years old. 

McAllister has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.

