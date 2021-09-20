Sniffer dogs find thousands of illegal cigarettes under manhole cover

Published: 10:26 AM September 20, 2021

More than 12,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized as part of a trading standards crackdown in north Suffolk — with some being sniffed out from inside a manhole.

Tobacco detection dogs sniffed out more than 12,000 cigarettes at three shops in Lowestoft and Beccles.

More than 8,000 cigarettes and eight kilograms of tobacco were found under a manhole cover in the rear of one of the premises.

A total of 12,440 cigarettes and 18.45 kilograms of tobacco were seized from the three stores.

All of which are suspected to have been illegally brought into the UK, not complying with legal packaging and labelling requirements and without duty being paid.

They are suspected to be counterfeits of popular brands, which are likely to contain harmful substances and may not self-extinguish.

The seized cigarettes will be assessed to determine the exact offences committed.

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: “Far from being a victimless crime, illegal tobacco trading creates a cheap source for children and young people, undermines the reduction of smoking, and affects the trade of legitimate retailers.

Part of the 12,000 cigarettes found in the raids - Credit: Suffolk Police

"The sale of illegal tobacco is also linked to organised crime which results in dealers going to extreme lengths and using very sophisticated methods to hide the tobacco products from trading standards.”

People are urged to look for:

Packaging that is not plain olive green

A lack of health warnings

Text on the packet that is not in English

Cheap prices

Unknown brands

If you suspect someone is selling illegal tobacco in Suffolk, please report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

The operation was supported by Suffolk Police, Norfolk Trading Standards, and Wagtail UK.