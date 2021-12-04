News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Investigation closed after man chased victim at knifepoint in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:45 PM December 4, 2021
Mill Road Kirkley Lowestoft knife

The victim was walking along Mill Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft when he was approached by an unknown man who attempted to speak to him. - Credit: Google Images

The hunt for a man who chased another man at knifepoint through south Lowestoft has now been closed.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses in the hunt for a man who "produced a knife" on another man he was speaking with.

It happened between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, July 31, in Kirkley.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Mill Road when he was approached by an unknown man who tried to speak to him.

When the victim walked away, the suspect is reported to have produced a knife.

The victim then fled into the KFC restaurant on Marine Parade where staff called police.

He was not hurt in the incident.

This week, a police spokesman said: "All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/41819/21 via 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

