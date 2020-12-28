News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Investigation closed after cyclist jumped from bike before car ran over it

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:48 AM December 28, 2020   
Normanston Drive at the roundabout with Rotterdam Road. PHOTO: Google Maps

The hunt for a motorist who forced a cyclist to jump from his bike as it was run over by the car has now been closed.

The cyclist - a man - was riding along Normanston Drive in Lowestoft, and was heading towards the roundabout with Rotterdam Road between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, November 12.

Police said that a car - believed to be a black Audi A3 - slowed down alongside him, before being driven around the roundabout and heading back towards the victim.

At the time, a police spokesman said: “The victim jumped off his bike and ran off as the vehicle, thought to be a black Audi A3, ran over the bicycle, causing damage to the front wheel.”

Now, a police spokesman said: "All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65797/20.



