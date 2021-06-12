Investigation closed against man who exposed himself in cemetery

Published: 9:07 AM June 12, 2021

An investigation against a man who exposed himself on a bench at Lowestoft Cemetery on Normanston Drive has been closed. - Credit: Google Maps

An investigation has closed against a man who exposed himself while sat on a bench in a town's cemetery.

The incident took place at Lowestoft Cemetery, on Normanston Drive, on Monday May 24, at about 9.30am.

A woman saw the male indecently expose himself while sat on a bench in the cemetery.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed: "The crime has been investigated as far as reasonably possible and has been closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available."