Assault investigation ends as police say 'no crime took place'

Royal Thoroughfare in Lowestoft where the assault was said to have happened. - Credit: Archant

An investigation into a Lowestoft assault has been closed, with police saying they are "satisfied a crime did not take place".

Enquiries were launched after a woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking through Lowestoft in the early hours of Saturday, December 11.

Between 1.30am and 1.45am on Saturday, December 11, the woman was approached by a man while walking in Royal Thoroughfare.

The man was said to have assaulted her in an area near some large bins and the victim ran off in the direction of Royal Plain.

However, following the investigation detectives say they are now "satisfied that a crime did not take place" and that the file will be closed.