Investigations continue after bikers beat up man and break his ribs

Published: 9:06 AM August 14, 2021

The man was beaten up on Camp Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after two bikers beat up a man and broke his ribs.

Police were called to Camp Road in Lowestoft at 6.30pm on Friday, August 6 after reports of the assault were made five-10 minutes beforehand.

Two men, who are described as white, on motorbikes, both wearing helmets and wearing all black approached another man before kicking and punching him.

The victim took himself to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Anyone with any information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 37/43169/21.