News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue after bikers beat up man and break his ribs

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:06 AM August 14, 2021   
camp road lowestoft

The man was beaten up on Camp Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after two bikers beat up a man and broke his ribs.

Police were called to Camp Road in Lowestoft at 6.30pm on Friday, August 6 after reports of the assault were made five-10 minutes beforehand.

Two men, who are described as white, on motorbikes, both wearing helmets and wearing all black approached another man before kicking and punching him.

The victim took himself to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Anyone with any information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 37/43169/21.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft street art

Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A collage of three of the four Banksy-styled street art works around the East Coast.

Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns

James Weeds and Jasper King

Logo Icon
camp road assault

Suffolk Live

Bikers beat up man and break his ribs in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Drunk driver got behind wheel of Audi when wife got tired

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon