Inquiries continue in cannabis factory probe
Investigations are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered inside a home that had blood on the door handle.
Police were called to a house on Reeve Street, Lowestoft almost seven months ago, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.
As they arrived at the house on Thursday, May 28, officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.
With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.
The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.
A 31-year-old man was later interviewed as a voluntary attendee and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.
As investigations continue, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.
“There is no change as both men remain under investigation, pending further inquiries.”
Information to the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.