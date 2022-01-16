News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue after car crashed into home

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM January 16, 2022
window damaged

A window damaged at a property on Victoria Road. - Credit: Jasper King

A man remains under investigation after a car crashed into a house and left a scene of "utter devastation".

Police inquiries are continuing after a car crashed into a house on Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft at 7am on Saturday, November 6.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash, but police later arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop after a crash and dangerous driving.

He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

crash

The driver collided into a property on Victoria Road. - Credit: Jasper King

The crash led to the road being closed and it was blocked for several hours as investigations were carried out.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a scene of "utter devastation with things strewn everywhere."

The neighbour added: "The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."

Now, more than two months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: "The man remains under investigation and enquiries into the circumstances continue".



Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

