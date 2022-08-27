News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue after counterfeit cigarettes arrests

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:25 AM August 27, 2022
Three men were arrested after a BMW was stopped near to Marine Parade in Lowestoft.

Three men were arrested after a BMW was stopped near to Marine Parade in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Police investigations are continuing after three men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and possessing counterfeit cigarettes.

Officers from the East Sentinel team stopped a BMW during routine patrols in Lowestoft on Friday, July 15 and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament".

The BMW, which was stopped near Marine Parade, was being driven with no insurance and no licence.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit cigarettes and money laundering offences.

A 27-year-old man from Nottingham, a 42-year-old man from Wrexham and a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre before being later "released under investigation pending further enquiries".

This week, more than a month on from the arrests, a police spokesman said: "All three remain under investigation."

