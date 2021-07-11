Investigations continuing almost six months after drugs raid

Published: 9:54 AM July 11, 2021

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.

Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - about half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs but was later released under investigation.

Police said the man remains under investigation, with enquiries "ongoing" six months after the raid.

A police spokesman said: "The man remains under investigation pending further enquiries."

If anyone is concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood they should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org