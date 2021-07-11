News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continuing almost six months after drugs raid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:54 AM July 11, 2021   
Bevan Street West, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Bevan Street West, Lowestoft. Photo: Google. - Credit: Archant

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.

Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - about half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs but was later released under investigation.

Police said the man remains under investigation, with enquiries "ongoing" six months after the raid.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "The man remains under investigation pending further enquiries."

If anyone is concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood they should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Shock as man dies after house fire
  2. 2 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
  3. 3 'Drunk' motorist arrested after driving van wrong way down one way street
  1. 4 Motorist detained for drug offences after police stop
  2. 5 Boy, 15, arrested after stolen moped is involved in crash
  3. 6 Wanted man to appear at crown court after arrest
  4. 7 Man, 21, to appear at crown court after simultaneous drug raids
  5. 8 Emergency services respond to two crashes on Lowestoft roads
  6. 9 Man, 70, pulled from Lowestoft sea as he battles rip current
  7. 10 Sweet Caroline! Pupils sing for England ahead of Euro 2020 final
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

reckless lowestoft man

Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty and Julie Cox, Michael and Carole Gorrod, Rose Sinacola and Linda Taylor at the retirement of Mrs Gorrod.

Long serving café owner 'overwhelmed' by well wishes on retirement

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft bike lock neck surrey street clapham road

Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Bargain Point raid

Man fined £2,000 for selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon