Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue after group attack leaves man with broken nose

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:46 AM February 26, 2022
starbucks lowestoft

It happened outside Starbucks on London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

Investigations are continuing after a man was attacked by a group of men in Lowestoft town centre and left with a broken nose.

The man was walking along London Road North, opposite Starbucks, between 1.45am and 2.15am on Saturday, January 1 when he was approached by a group of men.

After a verbal altercation, the men attacked the victim leaving him with bruising and a broken nose.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who may have information, images, or footage which could help in their inquiry to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/289/22.

Those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

