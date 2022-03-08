News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue after suspected youths damage cemetery

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:02 PM March 8, 2022
kirkley cemetery

The group of youths were seen at Kirkley Cemetery in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

Investigations are continuing after a group of youths were seen damaging a cemetery in Lowestoft.

They were seen in Kirkley Cemetery causing damage to a green bin, smashing bottles and trampling on the grass.

The cemetery is on London Road South in Lowestoft.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 4pm on Sunday, February 20, and 2pm on Sunday, February 27.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses of the criminal damage.

The public is being asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/12148/22 by calling 101 or using their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

East Suffolk Council

Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A spate of purse thefts have been reported at shops in and around Lowestoft town centre during the p

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon