Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Inquiries 'ongoing' after three arrested with illegal cigarettes found

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:48 AM October 16, 2022
Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Three men, who were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and possessing counterfeit cigarettes, "remain under investigation" as inquiries continue.

Police stopped a BMW during routine patrols in Lowestoft on Friday, July 15 and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament".

Officers from the East Sentinel team stopped the BMW near Marine Parade and discovered it was being driven with no insurance and no licence.

A subsequent search of the vehicle then led to the discovery of a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.

The driver and two passengers were arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit cigarettes and money laundering offences.

A 27-year-old man from Nottingham, a 42-year-old man from Wrexham and a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre before being later "released under investigation pending further enquiries".

This week, more than three months on from the arrests, a police spokesman said: "All three remain under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

