Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Enquiries continue after man attacked while walking home

Jasper King

Published: 12:27 PM February 17, 2022
hollingsworth road

A man was attacked from behind in the junction between Hollingsworth Road and Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

Investigations are continuing after a man was punched from behind by an unknown suspect while he was walking home in Lowestoft.

At 1.30am on Tuesday, February 8, a man was walking along Hollingsworth Road at the junction with Yarmouth Road when he was punched from behind causing injury.

The suspect was unknown to the man and was accompanied by three other youths all wearing dark tracksuits.

Police are asking anyone with information or any dash cam footage in relation to this matter to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/8060/22.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

