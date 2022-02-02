Investigations continue after man punched at Lowestoft supermarket

Investigations are continuing after a man was punched in the face and had his phone smashed during an assault in a supermarket car park in Lowestoft.

The 20-year-old victim was in Morrison's car park in North Quay Retail Park when he was attacked at about 4.15pm on Saturday, January 22.

He was punched in his face by another man, who then took his phone off him and smashed it on the ground.

The attacker then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the attack.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the attack, or anyone who was in the car park and witnessed two males involved in an altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 4452/22.

