Investigations continue after man robbed of cash, phone and passport
- Credit: Google Maps
Investigations continue after a man had his phone, cash and passport stolen after a group of males forced him off a road into a secluded area in Lowestoft.
The robbery happened on Tuesday, January 4, as the 20-year-old victim walked along Yarmouth Road, near Station Road.
He was approached by three men near the Tramways - also known as Linear Park - when he was forced into a secluded area behind some trees.
He was then threatened and had his Google Pixel phone, a quantity of cash and his passport stolen.
The suspects are described as being about 6ft in height, in their mid-20s and wearing face masks.
One was wearing a red winter coat with no hood, and the other two suspects were wearing black jackets with hoods.
Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/684/22 by calling 101, through their website here or emailing Daisy.English@Suffolk.Police.uk
People who use the Tramways have recently made calls for extra police patrols in the area due to an increase in anti-social behaviour, including joyriding.
Most Read
- 1 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
- 2 Mother and daughter's loving tribute to 'shining star' lost to illness
- 3 Changes to planned beach hut sales amid disability exclusion fears
- 4 The major plans and events for Lowestoft in 2022
- 5 'We will fight for this' - Anger over sudden closure of 1930s Lowestoft pub
- 6 Stolen motorcycle found abandoned in Lowestoft
- 7 High school students hailed for 'resilience' on return to classroom
- 8 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
- 9 Popular panto paused amid rise in Covid cases
- 10 Pub which is set to close breached Covid rules during third lockdown