Investigations continue after man threatens to stab passerby

Investigations are continuing after a man carrying a large canvas print threatened to stab another man at Lowestoft bus station.

On Saturday, February 12 at 5.10pm, a man and his partner were walking through the bus station on Gordon Road when another man approached them.

The man shouted at the victim and threatened to stab him but no weapons were seen.

Neither the victim nor his partner knew the man.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s and of medium build.

He is said to have been wearing a navy blue jacket, black trousers, red trainers, a blue baseball cap with white stripes and was carrying a large canvas print.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9091/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

