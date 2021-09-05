News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue after car stolen from outside pub

Jasper King

Published: 9:16 AM September 5, 2021   
A white Toyota Yaris was stolen outside a pub in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after a car which was parked outside a Lowestoft pub was stolen.

The white Toyota Yaris was parked outside the Oxford Arms on St Margaret's Road in the town when it was stolen between 9.30pm on Saturday, August 21 and 1.20am on the morning of Sunday, August 21.

Anyone with information relating to the crime is urged to contact PC Baker on 101 quoting reference number: 37/46313/21.

Alternatively the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

