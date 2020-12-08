News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in 60s punched in chest in assault

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:40 PM December 8, 2020   
Ipswich Road, in Lowestoft.

Ipswich Road, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s fell onto a car bonnet after being punched in the chest.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the assault, which took place on Ipswich Road, Lowestoft, at about 2.50pm on Friday, December 4.

The man fell onto the car and rolled off it, a spokesperson for the constabulary said, with no injury caused.

Anyone with information about the incident, particularly those who witnessed the assault, is urged to contact officers in Lowestoft on 101, quoting crime reference 37/70376/20, or through Suffolk Police's website at: www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

