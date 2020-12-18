News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clothing and backpack stolen as Mercedes among vehicles targeted

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:47 PM December 18, 2020   
Thieves targeted vehicles, including a Mercedes, on Christmas Lane, Oulton Broad.

Thieves targeted vehicles, including a Mercedes, on Christmas Lane, Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after two cars parked in the same street were targeted in overnight raids.

Police are appealing for information following two incidents that involved theft and interference with cars parked on Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

At some point overnight - between 11pm on Wednesday, December 16 and 5.55am on Thursday, December 17 - entry was gained to a Mercedes A45 in Christmas Lane, Oulton Broad.

A police spokesman said: "A Mercedes A45 was entered by unknown means and a number of items were removed from within including clothing, a backpack, a number plate and a utility belt.

"The items were later found discarded nearby."

On the same night, and in the same road, entry was gained to a Ford Fiesta that was parked on a driveway.

A search was carried out of the car, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about these incidents or who may have seen anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting reference numbers 37/72876/20 and 37/72877/20, on 101 or email Agnieszka.Mann2@suffolk.police.uk

