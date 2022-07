Jake Rowlands, 32, from Lowestoft, is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 32-year-old man from Lowestoft is wanted on recall to prison.

Jake Rowlands is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Rowlands also has links to Essex, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Surrey.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.