Jailed last year: Robbers and attempted murderers now behind bars

Andrew Forbes, Sam Avery and Reece Checkley are just some of the criminals who were put in prison last year. - Credit: Norfolk Police/Archant

From robbers to attempted murderers, there were many Waveney criminals jailed in Norfolk and Suffolk courts in 2021.

Here is a list of just some of those who have been put behind bars during 2021.

Michael Barclay

Michael Barclay, 44, of Britten Road in Lowestoft, has been jailed for six months and two weeks in prison.

Barclay was jailed for biting two female police officers - an offence made worse due to the pandemic.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers and also admitted having a pair of scissors without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

At the time of the offence, he was serving a suspended sentence of three months in prison for having a Stanley knife in a public place.

Stephen Bates

Stephen Bates - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Stephen Bates, 40, from Clacton-on-Sea, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 11) for sentencing, having previously admitted one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and another of theft.

The incident took place on May 14, 2017, and Bates had arranged to go to the King’s Head pub in Loddon with the victim.

The court heard Bates got in his transit van while the victim got on his electric bike to go to the pub.

Simon Sandford, prosecuting, said the victim was cycling down the road in Chedgrave and thought Bates was “going to overtake but ran over him”.

Mr Sandford said the victim thought it was an accident and while hopping on his leg asked “what are you doing"?

But Bates then put the van into reverse and ran over the victim’s bike a second time before striking his knee and legs.

Mr Sandford said Bates then went for the victim again although could not hit him as the van could not get up the embankment where he had scrambled to.

Mr Sanford said Bates got out of the van and said he was “crazy” before accusing the victim of having said he was coming to burn his caravan down and told the victim he had a knife and “was going to stab him”.

Bates asked for the victim’s bag, a rucksack worth about £40, which contained some medication.

The victim’s bike, worth £600, was damaged in the incident, as were his glasses.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a displaced fracture of his left knee as well as an injury to his shoulder and other grazes and bruises.

Sentencing him to a total of 42 months in prison, Judge Katherine Moore said Bates had "engaged in a dangerous, frightening and quite shameful” act of offending on a public road.

Bates has suffered from paranoid schizophrenia since he was 19 but no longer took medication and had a mental health condition at the time of the offence.

Lewis Hannant and Russell Roberts

Lewis Hannant, 33, and Russell Roberts, 25, were two of eight men jailed for being part of a cocaine supply ring in Lowestoft.

The two were sentenced on September 1, with Hannant receiving 28 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and Roberts receiving 18 imprisonment for the same crime.

Lewis Hannant and Russell Roberts. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Hannant was arrested after being found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine when he was pulled over in a car belonging to another accomplice in the supply ring.

Further investigations by the police uncovered the sizeable organised drug supply ring led by Loizos Couma, which led to the arrest of Roberts.

Daniel Cornell, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday September 10, where he was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Daniel Cornell

Daniel Cornell, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft, following two incidents in Lowestoft.

The first occurred overnight between August 8 and August 9 in 2020 at a property in Yarmouth Road where euros, cash and jewellery were stolen.

A further incident occurred at some point between August 14 and August 19 last year at a property, also in Yarmouth Road.

Cornell has been sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Rushit Protoduari

Rushit Protoduari, of Crewe, was stopped by officers in Lowestoft.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police discovered a bag containing around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

The man was handed a 26-week jail sentence by magistrates.

Nicholas Everett

Nicholas Everett, 32, from Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Everett stole the victim's bike, iPhone, bag, and bank cards, telling the boy “not to mess with Londoners”.

He was given a four-year prison sentence on October 6.

Judge Martyn Levett said the victim had suffered flashbacks and panic attacks since the robbery.

He was also asked for further offences of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and two offences of theft from a motor vehicle.

Christopher Crichton who has been given a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempted murder and kidnap. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Christopher Crichton

Crichton, a convicted rapist, has been jailed after admitting to attempted murder and kidnap.

The man kidnapped his partner and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her to die in a field after she said she wanted to leave him.

Claire Wright, who is in her 20s, was seen being dragged "kicking and screaming" and in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane before being driven away.

She was found nearly three hours later, some 50 miles away, with serious stab wounds in a country lane on the outskirts of Nacton, near Ipswich, after officers from Suffolk Police were called.

Crichton, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on October 15 where Judge Anthony Bate imposed a discretionary life sentence, with Crichton having to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.

Daniel Lee, 35

Lee raped a Lowestoft woman after grabbing her hair and pulling some of it out was jailed for six years and five months at Ipswich Crown Court.

The woman had fallen over after spraining her ankle and while she was face down on the ground Daniel Lee had pulled down her trousers and raped her, the court heard.

Lee, formerly of Lowestoft but now living in Orchard Close, Morton in Lincolnshire, admitted one offence of rape.

In addition to being jailed he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was banned from contacting the victim until further order.