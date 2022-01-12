Cash and jewellery stolen from Reydon home during burglary

Cash and jewellery were stolen during the burglary of a home on Wangford Road, Reydon. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole cash and jewellery after breaking into a village home during a daytime raid.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary of a home on Wangford Road in Reydon, near Southwold.

It happened between 9.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, January 11 at an address on Wangford Road.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has gained access to the rear of a bungalow via a side gate and pulled open an insecure bathroom window."

Once inside the home, a "messy search" was carried out in all the rooms, with cash and jewellery stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during these times who saw any suspicious activity," the spokesman added.

If you have any information about this burglary or any security footage please contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 37/2120/22 on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.