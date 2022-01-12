News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cash and jewellery stolen from Reydon home during burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:09 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 11:49 AM January 12, 2022
Wangford Road Reydon cash jewellery stolen burglary

Cash and jewellery were stolen during the burglary of a home on Wangford Road, Reydon. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole cash and jewellery after breaking into a village home during a daytime raid.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary of a home on Wangford Road in Reydon, near Southwold.

It happened between 9.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, January 11 at an address on Wangford Road.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has gained access to the rear of a bungalow via a side gate and pulled open an insecure bathroom window."

Once inside the home, a "messy search" was carried out in all the rooms, with cash and jewellery stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during these times who saw any suspicious activity," the spokesman added.

If you have any information about this burglary or any security footage please contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 37/2120/22 on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hunt for wanted man from Lowestoft
  2. 2 WATCH: Police chase driver careers wrong way through roadworks
  3. 3 Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos
  1. 4 'Minor demolition' and revamp of seafront pavilion to begin
  2. 5 Drill stolen as shed and garage targeted in Lowestoft break ins
  3. 6 Man and woman arrested as cash and drugs seized in raid
  4. 7 Go ahead for expanded Domino's Pizza in Lowestoft
  5. 8 New venue marks return of popular exhibition after Covid cancellations
  6. 9 Police release pictures of jewellery stolen in Kessingland burglary
  7. 10 Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront
Suffolk Constabulary
Southwold News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fighting Cocks in Lowestoft is due to be closed but locals, regulars and staff are fighting to k

'We will fight for this' - Anger over sudden closure of 1930s Lowestoft pub

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
emma boakes

Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, forms part of the Great Eastern Linear

Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon