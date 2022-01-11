Police release pictures of jewellery stolen in Kessingland burglary

Burglars stole items of jewellery after they smashed their way into a home in London Road, Kessingland. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Burglars stole items of jewellery after they smashed their way into a home near Lowestoft.

Police are investigating a burglary which took place at an address in London Road, Kessingland, on Tuesday, January 4.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 10am and 12.40pm.

The glass in the rear patio doors was smashed to gain entry and a number of items of jewellery were stolen from inside.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the times stated and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who believes they have seen any of the stolen items included in the pictures.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 680/22.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

