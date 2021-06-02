Man, 21, charged with drug offences after simultaneous raids
- Credit: Archant
A 21-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a series of police raids.
Six properties in Lowestoft were targeted as warrants were carried out across the town on Tuesday, June 1 as part of a pre-planned operation.
About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary carried out raids at six addresses within the town shortly after 9.45am on June 1.
A police spokesman said: "Four men - aged 28, 26, 24 and 23-years-old - all from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."
A fifth man was also arrested following a raid on a property in Eades Walk, Carlton Colville, and police said he had since been charged.
The police spokesman said: "Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug."
You may also want to watch:
Reeve was due to answer the charges when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 2.
Most Read
- 1 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
- 2 Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof
- 3 Lowestoft man exposed his genitals to woman and baby daughter
- 4 Boy, 11, kicked in back in assault by group of teenagers
- 5 Plea hearing adjourned for man, 22, charged after stabbing
- 6 When will you get your bin collected in Norfolk this week?
- 7 Couple avoid jail after dog attack left woman needing surgery
- 8 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 9 Catalytic converter stolen from Honda CRV in car park
- 10 Wartime evacuees to reunite at special event following Covid delays