Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man, 21, charged with drug offences after simultaneous raids

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:53 PM June 2, 2021   
Norwich Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

A 21-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a series of police raids.

Six properties in Lowestoft were targeted as warrants were carried out across the town on Tuesday, June 1 as part of a pre-planned operation.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary carried out raids at six addresses within the town shortly after 9.45am on June 1.

A police spokesman said: "Four men - aged 28, 26, 24 and 23-years-old - all from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

A fifth man was also arrested following a raid on a property in Eades Walk, Carlton Colville, and police said he had since been charged.

The police spokesman said: "Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug."

Reeve was due to answer the charges when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 2.

Lowestoft News

