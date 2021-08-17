Thieves steal Kawasaki motorbike from front garden

Published: 10:18 AM August 17, 2021

Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a home in Oulton Broad.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike from the front garden of the home on Allen Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The black Kawasaki ZX600 P7F - registration WV08OGW - was stolen sometime between noon on Sunday, August 15 and 1am on Monday, August 16."

If you have any information about this theft or know where the motorbike is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/44951/21 on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or they can also be contacted via their online form.