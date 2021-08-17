News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal Kawasaki motorbike from front garden

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:18 AM August 17, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses after the theft of a motorbike from the front garden of the home on Allen Road in Oulton Broad

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike from the front garden of the home on Allen Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a home in Oulton Broad.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike from the front garden of the home on Allen Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The black Kawasaki ZX600 P7F - registration WV08OGW - was stolen sometime between noon on Sunday, August 15 and 1am on Monday, August 16."

If you have any information about this theft or know where the motorbike is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/44951/21 on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or they can also be contacted via their online form.

You may also want to watch:

Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have named the man who died in a two vehicle crash on the A12 as Reece Leslie Mantripp

Suffolk Live

Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence was spotted at an address on Edgerton Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Multiple police cars at Lowestoft address

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
club

Brand new club venue set to open on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon