Man and woman accused of supplying cannabis and money laundering

Published: 12:03 PM October 22, 2021

Nathan Davies and Samantha East will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man and woman have appeared in court to face drug and money laundering charges in north Suffolk.

Nathan Davies, 33, and Samantha East, 31, appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to each face charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and concealing or transferring criminal property.

The pair, both of Field Lane, Kessingland, near Lowestoft, entered no pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

It is alleged that 723.37 grams of cannabis - worth in excess of £6,000 - was found at an address on December 18, 2019.

It is further alleged that money was transferred between accounts owned and controlled by the pair on multiple occasions between December 1 and December 18.

Magistrates told the pair their sentencing powers were not sufficient and sent the case to the crown court.

Both Davies and East were granted unconditional bail ahead of their plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 19.