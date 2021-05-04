News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Plea to identify woman after staffie attacks three dogs in Kessingland

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:40 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 1:36 PM May 4, 2021
High Street, in Kessingland. PHOTO: Google

High Street, in Kessingland. PHOTO: Google - Credit: Archant

A dog owner is being sought by police after her staffie attacked three dogs.

A woman was walking her three dogs, two terriers and a retriever, on leads when the unknown staffie cross approached from behind and attacked all three dogs.

The attack took place on Kessingland High Street on Saturday, May 1, at about 6pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses to identify the staffie owner, who is described as a woman aged around 19 to 20 years old, about 5ft 1ins, with bleach blonde hair in ringlets.

At the time of the attack, she was wearing grey leggings and possibly a pink top, and refused to give her details when questioned at the scene by the other woman, claiming the dog had slipper its lead.

The staffie is described as having a white "blaze" on its face.

Anyone who knows the woman involved, or witnessed the attack, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime number 37/22367/21. 

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

