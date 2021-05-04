Plea to identify woman after staffie attacks three dogs in Kessingland
- Credit: Archant
A dog owner is being sought by police after her staffie attacked three dogs.
A woman was walking her three dogs, two terriers and a retriever, on leads when the unknown staffie cross approached from behind and attacked all three dogs.
The attack took place on Kessingland High Street on Saturday, May 1, at about 6pm.
Police have appealed for witnesses to identify the staffie owner, who is described as a woman aged around 19 to 20 years old, about 5ft 1ins, with bleach blonde hair in ringlets.
At the time of the attack, she was wearing grey leggings and possibly a pink top, and refused to give her details when questioned at the scene by the other woman, claiming the dog had slipper its lead.
The staffie is described as having a white "blaze" on its face.
Anyone who knows the woman involved, or witnessed the attack, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime number 37/22367/21.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 2 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
- 3 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 4 Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'
- 5 Boy, 5, welcomes back 'kindred spirit' tiger to Norfolk home
- 6 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
- 7 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
- 8 Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'
- 9 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
- 10 Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.