Rock used to break into home with jewellery stolen in burglary
- Credit: Google Images
Burglars stole jewellery from a bedroom after a home was targeted in a morning raid.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary in Kessingland.
A home on London Road in Kessingland was targeted in the burglary, which happened between 10am and 12.40pm on Tuesday, January 4.
A police spokesman said: "A rock was used to smash a French door at the rear of the home to gain entry.
"Jewellery was stolen from a bedroom.
"Can you help?"
If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between these times or if you heard the sound of glass smashing please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/680/22.
Anyone with information, or alternatively anyone who may have captured relevant CCTV footage, should also contact police.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.