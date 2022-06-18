Man warned he could be jailed after assaulting brother

A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting his brother has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Charlie Norman, of London Road, Kessingland, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, June 16, where he denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm between July 29 and July 30 2020, but admitted a less serious charge of unlawful wounding.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable and there would be no need for a trial on the wounding with intent charge.

Steven Dyble for Norman said his client had no previous convictions and had administered first aid to his brother after the incident.

He had also expressed remorse for what happened.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence to the week commencing July 11 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Norman and for the prosecution to obtain a victim impact statement from his brother.

The judge warned Norman that he was at risk of an immediate prison sentence but said it was right to explore alternatives to an immediate sentence of custody.

Norman’s is bail was allowed to continue.