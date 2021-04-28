'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Published: 5:30 AM April 28, 2021

Rachel Burrows, 30, and Kevin Prewitt, 37, from Lowestoft were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for a series of offences, including raping children under the age of 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A couple who subjected two children to an "abhorrent campaign of abuse" have been jailed for 22 years.

Rachel Burrows, 30, and Kevin Prewitt, 37, were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for their "inhuman and sadistic" acts over more than a year involving the two children, both under the age of 10.

Police were called to Prewitt's Myrtle Road home in Lowestoft in April 2020 when a 10-second indecent film and messages on his phone were discovered.

The pair were in a relationship and prosecutor Joanne Eley told the court police attended both homes and seized mobile phones and tablets and other items used in the images and videos.

Officers also found a Skype conversation between the pair from January 2020 until the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown discussing their plans, while examination of the videos found the victims "sobbing and whimpering."

A psychological report found the victims were both likely to develop complex PTSD.

The duo had previously admitted serious charges of sexual abuse of a child, including rape, while Prewitt also admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, and two offences of inciting or causing child exploitation.

Burrows, of Harris Avenue, Lowestoft, also admitted multiple serious sex abuse of a child charges, three offences of taking indecent images of children and an offence of inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Representing Prewitt, Laura Kenyon told the court he was engaging with services since being in custody, while Justin Rivett, for Burrows, said his client had a low IQ and she was "besotted" with Prewitt, but was "remorseful" for her actions.

Sentencing the pair to 22 years in custody, judge Rupert Overbury said: "What the pair of you did was beyond depraved and despicable. It was inhuman and sadistic.

"If your families have any sense they will disown you both because neither of you deserve a place in society until you have paid a high price for your actions."