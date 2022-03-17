Tools and cash stolen as vehicles targeted during break-ins

Cash and tools were stolen after a van parked on Kirkley Cliff was broken into. - Credit: Google images

A further warning has been issued to motorists urging them to remove belongings on display from their vehicles after two more thefts.

It comes after the thefts in Kirkley and Lowestoft this week - and follows parked vehicles being targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft last month.

With information and witnesses sought in connection with the latest break-ins, police are continuing to remind residents to remove their belongings from vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown suspect gained entry to a van on Kirkley Cliff and has stolen tools from the back of the van and cash from the front cabin."

The theft happened between 4.30pm on Monday, March 14 and 8.25am on Tuesday, March 15.

In another theft, the driver's side window of a Ford vehicle parked on Yeovil Road in Lowestoft was smashed with a bag containing cash subsequently stolen.

It happened between 8.50pm and 9pm on Tuesday, March 15.

The spokesman added: "Police continue to remind residents to remove belongings from vehicles when leaving them unattended, and always ensure vehicles are locked."

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/15523/22 or 37/15779/22 on 101.