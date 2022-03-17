News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Tools and cash stolen as vehicles targeted during break-ins

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:48 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 12:54 PM March 17, 2022
cash tools stolen Kirkley Lowestoft

Cash and tools were stolen after a van parked on Kirkley Cliff was broken into. - Credit: Google images

A further warning has been issued to motorists urging them to remove belongings on display from their vehicles after two more thefts.

It comes after the thefts in Kirkley and Lowestoft this week - and follows parked vehicles being targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft last month.

With information and witnesses sought in connection with the latest break-ins, police are continuing to remind residents to remove their belongings from vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown suspect gained entry to a van on Kirkley Cliff and has stolen tools from the back of the van and cash from the front cabin."

The theft happened between 4.30pm on Monday, March 14 and 8.25am on Tuesday, March 15.

In another theft, the driver's side window of a Ford vehicle parked on Yeovil Road in Lowestoft was smashed with a bag containing cash subsequently stolen.

It happened between 8.50pm and 9pm on Tuesday, March 15.

The spokesman added: "Police continue to remind residents to remove belongings from vehicles when leaving them unattended, and always ensure vehicles are locked."

Most Read

  1. 1 Forensic officers swoop in on suspected cannabis factory in Lowestoft
  2. 2 'We're honoured' - Bulldog wins big at first ever Crufts show
  3. 3 Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure
  1. 4 Lowestoft man appears on stage with The Wanted at the O2 Arena
  2. 5 Councils defend claims they hastened leisure provider's closure
  3. 6 Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23
  4. 7 Ipswich legend tests positive for Covid as Lowestoft event postponed
  5. 8 Man who attacked victim in his own home is jailed
  6. 9 Comedy show set to bring all the laughs to Lowestoft's Claremont Pier
  7. 10 Warning to dog owners after dangerous palm oil washes up on beach

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/15523/22 or 37/15779/22 on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Gateway Retail Park south Lowestoft

Retail

Last empty unit on £9.3m retail park finally looks set to be filled

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Adventure Island, in Lowestoft.

Sentinel Leisure ceases trading - which sites does it run?

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

Tom Swindles

person