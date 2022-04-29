News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
KTM motorbike stolen in overnight theft

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:12 AM April 29, 2022
Beresford Road in Lowestoft

Beresford Road in Lowestoft.

Thieves stole a motorbike during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A black and orange KTM motorbike, registration AP21 VUL, was stolen from Beresford Road sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 1.40am on Thursday, April 28.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the motorbike being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/25255/22 via 101

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
