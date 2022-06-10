Cocaine dealer's sentence delayed due to barrister strike

A sentencing hearing for a Lowestoft teenager who has admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine has been adjourned for three weeks after strike action by barristers.

Kyle Milner, 19, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 10) but his barrister was unable to represent him due to his involvement in an unrelated trial in another court.

As a result of an ongoing strike act by barristers whereby they have refused to accept returns – where a barrister steps in to represent a defendant whose original barrister is unable to attend court - another barrister was unable to represent Milner resulting in the case being adjourned until July 4.

At an earlier hearing Milner, of Seago Street, Lowestoft admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine between February 1 and March 12 this year and was warned he is likely to be locked up when he is sentenced.

The court heard that Milner’s most recent convictions were drug related.