Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teen warned jail sentence 'almost inevitable' for cocaine dealing

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:40 PM May 19, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A drug dealing Lowestoft teenager has been warned he is likely to be jailed next month when he is sentenced for being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Kyle Milner, 19, of Seago Street, Lowestoft admitted he had been involved in the supply of cocaine when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court this week.

The judge warned he is likely to be locked up when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday, May 19, Milner pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between February 1 and March 12 this year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentencing until June 10 and warned the teenager that a custodial sentence was “almost inevitable".

The court heard that Milner’s most recent convictions were drug related.

Ipswich Crown Court
Lowestoft News
Ipswich News

