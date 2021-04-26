News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Rare Lambretta scooter worth £5,000 stolen during shed burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:46 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 11:43 AM April 27, 2021
Police are seeking witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

An original Lambretta scooter was stolen during an overnight burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 8.30pm on Saturday, April 24 and 7.50am on Sunday, April 25 an unknown offender has gained access to a garden shed by cutting off the lock.

"A blue Lambretta scooter, registration JWE270C, was stolen. Can you help?"

Police said that the Lambretta scooter is "an original Italian 1965 scooter worth £5,000."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or knows where the scooter is now should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime number 37/20874/21, on 101.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

