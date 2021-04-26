News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lambretta moped stolen during shed burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:46 PM April 26, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A Lambretta moped was stolen during an overnight burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 8.30pm on Saturday, April 24 and 7.50am on Sunday, April 25 an unknown offender has gained access to a garden shed by cutting off the lock.

"A blue Lambretta moped, registration JWE270C, was stolen. Can you help?"

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or knows where the moped is now should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime number 37/20874/21, on 101.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

