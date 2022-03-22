News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lead flashing stolen from back garden of village home

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:09 PM March 22, 2022
Lead was stolen from the back garden of a home on Corton Long Lane, Lowestoft

Lead was stolen from the back garden of a home on Corton Long Lane, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a large amount of lead flashing from the back garden of a village home.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of lead in Corton, near Lowestoft.

Officers said a "quantity of lead" was stolen from the back garden of a home on Corton Long Lane.

A police spokesman said: "The lead flashing was stolen sometime between Tuesday, February 22 and Tuesday, March 15.

"It is thought that due to the quantity and weight of the lead, the suspect(s) would have made several visits and/or used a vehicle.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously between these times or if you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/15745/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

