Man charged in connection with assault and criminal damage in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:26 AM April 28, 2022
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

A man has been charged in connection with assault, criminal damage and thefts in Lowestoft.

A 36-year-old man appeared in court charged with common assault, criminal damage and two offences of theft in Diprose Drive on April 22. 

Lee Cutler, from Lowestoft, was arrested on Tuesday, April 26, and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates the next day. 

Cutler has now been further remanded in custody until May 4. 

