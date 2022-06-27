News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Living room window shattered in attempted burglary in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:56 AM June 27, 2022
A living room window was smashed in Denton Drive, Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A living room window was smashed while the occupants of the house slept during an attempted burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information after a window was shattered at a home in Denton Drive from 10pm onwards on Thursday, June 23.

The window appears to have been broken with a sharp-edged tool.

Officers would like anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information about the incident to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/39480/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

