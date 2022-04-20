Aldi and B&M shoplifter turned violent after being caught out
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A shoplifter who attacked a police officer and a supermarket worker after being caught red-handed has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Magistrates heard Susan Shinn had clawed the face of a female staff member at an Aldi store in Lowestoft after she was confronted over hiding items in a bag.
Shinn, 55, of Green Drive, Lowestoft, had then hit a police officer with a clenched fist as he arrested her over stealing items from the town's B&M store.
On Wednesday at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court Shinn admitted to the theft of £53 worth of food items from Aldi on October 14 last year and assaulting a staff member by beating.
She also admitted to the theft of £25 of food items from B&M on March 20 and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
The court heard Shinn led a lonely life, had learning difficulties and had health problems.
Richard Mann, mitigating, said Shinn was extremely apologetic for her actions.
Most Read
- 1 Marine officer from Lowestoft is a contestant on MasterChef 2022
- 2 'Sorry, I've got to do this': Man apologised to before being punched
- 3 Woman hit by stones after £1,000 bike stolen in Lowestoft assault
- 4 Cost of living crisis: 'We're not buying clothes or driving'
- 5 Boating firms offer joint trip to see the seals at unique spot
- 6 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
- 7 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
- 8 Council's new trading company appoints first managing director
- 9 From dodging mines to an MBE: Horsewoman Tess's decades of teaching
- 10 'No regrets' - Masterchef dream over for Lowestoft marine officer
Shinn, who had previous convictions, was handed a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
She must pay a total of £150 in compensation to her victims.