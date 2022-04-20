News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Aldi and B&M shoplifter turned violent after being caught out

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:01 PM April 20, 2022
Supermarket GV Aldi Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Susan Shinn attacked an Aldi staff member - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A shoplifter who attacked a police officer and a supermarket worker after being caught red-handed has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Magistrates heard Susan Shinn had clawed the face of a female staff member at an Aldi store in Lowestoft after she was confronted over hiding items in a bag.

Shinn, 55, of Green Drive, Lowestoft, had then hit a police officer with a clenched fist as he arrested her over stealing items from the town's B&M store.

On Wednesday at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court Shinn admitted to the theft of £53 worth of food items from Aldi on October 14 last year and assaulting a staff member by beating.

She also admitted to the theft of £25 of food items from B&M on March 20 and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

The court heard Shinn led a lonely life, had learning difficulties and had health problems.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Shinn was extremely apologetic for her actions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Marine officer from Lowestoft is a contestant on MasterChef 2022
  2. 2 'Sorry, I've got to do this': Man apologised to before being punched
  3. 3 Woman hit by stones after £1,000 bike stolen in Lowestoft assault
  1. 4 Cost of living crisis: 'We're not buying clothes or driving'
  2. 5 Boating firms offer joint trip to see the seals at unique spot
  3. 6 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
  4. 7 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
  5. 8 Council's new trading company appoints first managing director
  6. 9 From dodging mines to an MBE: Horsewoman Tess's decades of teaching
  7. 10 'No regrets' - Masterchef dream over for Lowestoft marine officer

Shinn, who had previous convictions, was handed a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must pay a total of £150 in compensation to her victims.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lorry and car crash in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Woman arrested following crash between car and lorry in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A person has been taken to hospital after a motorhome flipped on to its roof in Lowestoft. 

Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Penny Bun Bakehouse

Kick out the jams at this Lowestoft bakery's live music nights

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The continental market returns to Lowestoft for Easter. 

'Tempting treats' on offer as continental market returns

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon