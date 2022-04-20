Aldi and B&M shoplifter turned violent after being caught out

A shoplifter who attacked a police officer and a supermarket worker after being caught red-handed has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Magistrates heard Susan Shinn had clawed the face of a female staff member at an Aldi store in Lowestoft after she was confronted over hiding items in a bag.

Shinn, 55, of Green Drive, Lowestoft, had then hit a police officer with a clenched fist as he arrested her over stealing items from the town's B&M store.

On Wednesday at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court Shinn admitted to the theft of £53 worth of food items from Aldi on October 14 last year and assaulting a staff member by beating.

She also admitted to the theft of £25 of food items from B&M on March 20 and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

The court heard Shinn led a lonely life, had learning difficulties and had health problems.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Shinn was extremely apologetic for her actions.

Shinn, who had previous convictions, was handed a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must pay a total of £150 in compensation to her victims.