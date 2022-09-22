News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Drivers warned for anti-social driving and loud exhausts in seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:06 PM September 22, 2022
A number of drivers have been warned by police in Lowestoft over anti-social driving

A number of drivers have been warned by police in Lowestoft over anti-social driving - Credit: Lowestoft police

Anti-social drivers in a seaside town have been warned by police over the manner of their driving and loud exhausts.

Police in Lowestoft issued a number of traffic offence reports and two section 59 warnings in Whapload Road and Crestview Drive in the north of the town during increased patrols over the last two weeks.

Police have been carrying out extra patrols in Whapload Road and Crestview Drive

Police have been carrying out extra patrols in Whapload Road and Crestview Drive - Credit: Lowestoft police

Officers have also been carrying out speed enforcement on the two roads.

It comes as the town has been plagued with issues of anti-social driving, with those living there saying they have been left "sleep deprived" by the sound of the cars.

The exhaust on one of the cars which were warned

The exhaust on one of the cars which were warned - Credit: Lowestoft police

Following complaints officers stepped up patrols in August last year and now drivers have been banned from Lowestoft's Gateway Retail Park, which had become a meeting point for car enthusiasts in recent months.

One the cars which received a warning from police in Lowestoft

One the cars which received a warning from police in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

Anti-social driving at the retail park has even seen a number of cars seized.

