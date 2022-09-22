Drivers warned for anti-social driving and loud exhausts in seaside town

A number of drivers have been warned by police in Lowestoft over anti-social driving - Credit: Lowestoft police

Anti-social drivers in a seaside town have been warned by police over the manner of their driving and loud exhausts.

Police in Lowestoft issued a number of traffic offence reports and two section 59 warnings in Whapload Road and Crestview Drive in the north of the town during increased patrols over the last two weeks.

Officers have also been carrying out speed enforcement on the two roads.

It comes as the town has been plagued with issues of anti-social driving, with those living there saying they have been left "sleep deprived" by the sound of the cars.

Following complaints officers stepped up patrols in August last year and now drivers have been banned from Lowestoft's Gateway Retail Park, which had become a meeting point for car enthusiasts in recent months.

Anti-social driving at the retail park has even seen a number of cars seized.