Armed police arrest man seen 'shooting gulls' with air rifle

Armed police arrested a man after they received reports of a man with an air rifle in Lowestoft

Armed police arrested a man on suspicion of firearm offences after they received reports of someone with an air rifle shooting gulls in Lowestoft.

Officers received reports from a member of the public at about 6pm on Monday, May 23, who reported seeing a man shooting gulls in the Thurston Road area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation Centre for questioning where he remains."

The spokesman confirmed that armed officers were called to the incident and an air rifle was seized.

